Guatemalan fights hunger with book-for-food barters by bike

A 1 pound bag of Incaparina, which provides 24 servings, costs just 9 quetzales ($1.15). But that's well out of reach for the families that are served by the nonprofit 32 Volcanoes, co-founder Dr. Carmen Benítez said, with 97% of those households scraping by on less than that per day in income.

Nearly half the population of Guatemala's Western Highlands, a majority-indigenous region, suffers from chronic malnutrition, according to the World Bank, and Incaparina is a lifesaver for many families.

On visits to rural homes that get help from 32 Volcanoes' nutrition programs, Benítez often sees little food on the shelves other than a bright red Incaparina bag, some salt and corn for tamales — or cheap, processed foods that do nothing to prevent stunting and increase diabetes, as well as learning and behavioral disabilities.

With the number of kids her association helps skyrocketing from 120 to 382 during the pandemic, “the bartering is food security," Benítez said. "The idea is that before age 5, children won’t already be chronically malnourished.”

And the initiative is having an impact.

“Seeing that the children are less scared, that they play more … that is where we can get results,” she said.