Guilty verdicts in Floyd's death bring joy -- and wariness

“Yet, why should we be thankful for something that is right? Why should we be thankful when George Floyd doesn’t have his life or his future?” the Ethical Society of Police said in a statement.

Many saw the trial as a litmus test for how sincere Americans are about racial justice and consequential police reform after Floyd's death set off global protests. Jurors in the high-profile case deliberated for 10 hours over two days. Chauvin was handcuffed and taken into custody immediately after the verdict was read.

“It means so much to me,” said Venisha Johnson, a Black woman who cried at a gathering in what's been dubbed George Floyd Square in Minneapolis. “I’ve been praying for George every day, every morning at 6 a.m. I’m just so happy. The way he was murdered was terrible! But thank you, Jesus.”

In Los Angeles, several dozen people gathered to celebrate at the corner of Florence and Normandie avenues, which was the scene of chaos and violence in 1992 when the city dissolved into riots after four officers were acquitted in the beating of motorist Rodney king. A Black man in a Lakers cap danced and chanted: “Get used to this, get used to justice!” Passing cars blared their horns as demonstrators waved signs and Black Lives Matter flags.