Gun used in deadly Chicago-area shootings has long history

Chicago Police have said for years that the guns they recovered in Chicago shootings were bought legally before they changed hands illegally among gang members and others. They say many of the guns can be traced to gun shops as close as the suburbs and as far away as Mississippi.

Just this week, authorities said that they had traced five guns used in a March 26 shooting on the city's South Side that left one man dead and seven more injured to gun dealers in Tennessee. Those weapons are at the center of an investigation that led to the arrest of three U.S. Army soldiers in Tennessee on charges of conspiring to buy firearms and then illegally selling them in Chicago. According to court records, guns linked to the soldiers were also used in a homicide in the city in February and another shooting on March 11.