 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Gunfight on Amtrak train in Tucson leaves DEA agent, suspect dead

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Amtrak, shooting, Tucson

As seen in a still taken from a web camera, a police officer runs for cover with his K9 at the Tucson Amtrak station as a suspect emerges from a stopped train and opens fire.

 Courtesy of Virtual Railfan

A DEA agent was killed, another was wounded along with a Tucson police officer in a gunfight Monday morning aboard a train that stopped in Tucson, officials say.

Meanwhile, Tucson police say, one suspect was killed and another is in custody.

Warning: this video contains gunshots. Footage shows the moment a gunman fired at an officer responding to a shooting that occurred Monday morning in Tucson.

Parts of North Toole Ave. and other streets near the downtown train depot are closed while police investigate the shooting, which happened on an Amtrak train stopped at the Tucson station.

Details of the incident have not yet been released. Video courtesy of Virtual Railfan, Inc.

Gunfire erupted around 8 a.m. on the Sunset Limited 2 during a brief stop in downtown Tucson.

Part of the shootout between a gunman on the train and a law enforcement officers was captured on a camera near the platform for train buffs that's run from the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum.

Few details about the shootout have been released.

It occurred during a drug operation involving the Counter Narcotics Alliance squad, a multi-agency group that often conducts routine drug sweeps on trains and other transportation facilities.

A witness who was on the train said he watched the exchange of gunfire between a man and an officer who had a police dog on a leash.

"I was caught in the cross fire," said George Gonzales, a passenger. "It's like the OK Corral gang when I woke up in the morning."

People are also reading…

Gonzales said after some shots were fired, he could hear an officer telling the gunman to surrender. He also said he could hear someone screaming in pain from a nearby train stairwell and assumed it was a shooting victim.

Alice Robinson was in the dining car eating an omelette when she said the "weird stuff started."

Amtrak Shooting

Tucson Police patrol officers take up positions outside the downtown Tucson Historic Train Depot after shots fired on an Amtrak train. Courtesy of Evan Courtney

Robinson said she ran to a window after a couple eating near her said they heard gunfire. Moments later, several passengers ran through the car trying to get out, she said.

Evan Courtney was in a lounge car when people suddenly came running in yelling: “Shots fired!”

“I grabbed my backpack and ran,” Courtney told The Associated Press.

He said he huddled with other passengers while looking out the window. He saw several tactical police officers with assault rifles behind barricades. After 15 minutes, “police ran to us and told us to get out of the car and run in the opposite direction.”

Courtney later tweeted a photo of nearly two dozen officers including two embracing.

The train arrived in Tucson at 7:40 a.m. carrying 137 passengers and 11 crew members. They were all evacuated to the station. None of the passengers were wounded.

There are no reported injuries to those who were onboard, according to an Amtrak spokesperson who said the company is in contact with local and federal authorities about the incident.

Amtrak shooting

Federal Bureau of Investigation evidence response team at the scene of a shooting Amtrak train in downtown Tucson on Oct. 4th, 2021.
Amtrak shooting

An FBI agent boards an Amtrak train after a shooting aboard the train in downtown Tucson on Oct. 4th, 2021.

Local law enforcement led a procession honoring a Drug Enforcement Administration agent killed in a shooting on an Amtrak train in downtown Tucson. 

The shooting started around 8 a.m. on Oct. 4, killing the DEA agent and injuring another, as well as injuring a Tucson police officer. One suspect has died and one is in custody, officials say.

The motorcade, seen traveling west near East Pennington Street and South Sixth Ave., rode from the train station to the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner near Banner UMC South. Video by Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BLM to round up half of Wyoming's wild horses

BLM to round up half of Wyoming's wild horses

The federal government expects to remove roughly 4,300 of the estimated 5,105 wild horses living in five herd management areas that are home to most of Wyoming’s approximately 7,700 wild horses.

Watch Now: Related Video

The fight for control over Bolivia’s coca leaf market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News