Gunman dead in Wisconsin gas station shooting is identified

“There are no words to express the anguish and shock that all of Nino’s family and friends are experiencing right now. We pray that he is at peace and in the loving arms of those who have gone before him,” a statement read.

Schmaling said McCarthy rummaged through Griger’s pockets before shooting at another person who was driving through the parking lot. That person was not injured.

McCarthy then drove to a Mobil station about 2 miles (3 kilometers) away, according to authorities. There, with a gun drawn, Schmaling said, McCarthy approached the undercover investigator who was pumping gas into his unmarked squad car.

The two exchanged gunfire. McCarthy was shot and killed. The investigator, whose name hasn't been released, suffered multiple gunshot wounds that fractured several bones around his pelvis, the sheriff's office said. He is recovering at a Racine hospital.

