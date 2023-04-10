Here's a look at some trending topics for today, April 10:

Louisville shooting

A Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing four people — including a close friend of Kentucky's governor — while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said.

Police arrived as shots were still being fired inside Old National Bank and killed the shooter in an exchange of gunfire, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said. The city's mayor, Craig Greenberg, called the attack "an evil act of targeted violence.”

The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the country this year, comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) to the south. That state's governor and his wife also had friends killed in that shooting.

Succession

In one astonishing turn, "Succession" took its audience back to where the show began five years ago, and indeed, the very roots of its title.

The Emmy-winning HBO show kicked off, after all, with a media empire being thrown into chaos when its imperious leader fell ill, leaving his children and underlings to jockey over how to replace him, and to contemplate if anyone possibly could. The very title dealt with that scenario, while the intervening seasons have reinforced the sense that in terms of corporate savvy and grit, the apples can fall pretty far from the tree.

The power of Brian Cox's performance as that mogul, Logan Roy, made him seem practically immortal, the occasional infirmities of his age notwithstanding.

Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized Monday after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism.

A statement posted on his official website said the 87-year-old leader regretted the incident and wished to "apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused."

The incident occurred at a public gathering in February at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamsala, where the exiled leader lives. He was taking questions from the audience when the boy asked if he could hug him.

