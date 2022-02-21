Guns could be legal at next Tulsa State Fair

Guns could be more prevalent, although not necessarily more evident, at the next Tulsa State Fair.

In a surprise move last week, the chairman of the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee shucked House Bill 4138, which had already been shucked once, and inserted new legislation that would allow concealed firearms at the Oklahoma and Tulsa state fairs.

Firearms are currently illegal at both events.

Chambers of commerce, fair boards and other organizations that host or promote large gatherings generally oppose such measures, both on public safety grounds and because they fear that such laws will keep visitors and participants away from their events. This year, though, as part of a joint legislative agenda, the State, Tulsa Regional and Greater Oklahoma City chambers of commerce said they “oppose legislation that would negate the rights of businesses, property owners and event hosts from prohibiting firearms.”

Tulsa County owns Expo Square, where the Tulsa State Fair is held, and County Commission Chairwoman Karen Keith said she thinks the legislation is unwise.

“As a member of the Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority, which oversees the Tulsa County Fairgrounds, security and safety are a top priority year after year. ... In my opinion this legislation appears to allow unknown attendees to conceal handguns, which would introduce more risk into an already safe environment and risk loss of business,” Keith said in a written statement.

But Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, who is in charge of security for the fair, said he’s OK with HB 4138. He said serious crimes are rare at the fair, but fights and armed robberies are not uncommon just outside Expo Square.

“I’ve read the bill,” Regalado said. “Would I support it? Yes. Are there issues with it? Yes. But you can’t legislate common sense.”

Regalado said he believes an individual’s right to protection overrides any negatives to allowing concealed weapons during the fair.

“There are guns at the fair now,” he said.

Regalado said his deputies confiscated 10 guns from nine individuals, whom he described as “crooks,” at the 2021 Tulsa State Fair.

Asked to elaborate, Regalado said the people arrested were mostly gang members. When asked if legalizing concealed weapons might make it more likely for “bad guys” to bring guns to the fair, Regalado said his deputies would be on the lookout for them.

He gave a similar answer about the possibility of what are now fistfights at the fair turning into gun battles. He said deputies are already on the alert for altercations and know how to intervene before they turn violent.

Besides, Regalado said, there is no data that gun violence in Oklahoma has increased since the state adopted looser gun laws.

To some extent, that depends on who is asked and to which data set they refer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma recorded 18.6 gun deaths per 100,000 residents in 2019, which was 11th-highest nationally. That rate is comparable to recent years but noticeably higher than the 13.2 in 2005.

The national rate is currently 13.6 deaths per 100,000 residents. According to the Pew Research Center, gun deaths hit an all-time high in 2020. Pew said the gun death rate has also been rising but remains well below rates of the 1970s.

Earlier this year, gun control advocates Everytown for Gun Safety issued a report the group said shows gun deaths are significantly lower in states with stricter gun laws. It rated Oklahoma in a group labeled “National Failures.”

But gun rights activists wear such a badge with honor and say rising gun deaths are arguments for measures like HB 4138.

Regalado said his first consideration with such measures is “what most benefits law-abiding citizens.”

And there is the Second Amendment, which many view as sacrosanct.

“The right to bear arms is a constitutional right and one that I take very seriously,” 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin said recently in an email to constituents. “It is not a ‘second class’ right.The Second Amendment in our Constitution clearly states, ‘the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.’“

The future of HB 4138 is uncertain. It passed the committee 4-1 on a party-line vote but seems likely to encounter opposition before it reaches the House floor.

HB 4138 originally dealt with regulation of firearm suppressors and then mandated 15-minute breaks for corrections officers before the second and final substitution by House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee Chairman Justin Humphrey, R-Lane. Humphrey has a bit of a history in that regard.

The double switch may peeve some lawmakers and suggests that Humphrey might not have been able to get the bill heard except in his own committee — most gun bills go through the Public Safety Committee — but he’s had some success with such tactics in the past.

