Gunshot kills boy in Southern California road-rage attack
AP

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A 6-year-old boy seated in the backseat of his mother’s car on a Southern California freeway was shot to death by another driver in a road-rage attack Friday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. on State Route 55 in the city of Orange.

“It was an isolated road rage incident between the mom and another driver from a white sedan,” California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera told Los Angeles news station KTLA-TV.

“Not sure if there were any passengers in that white sedan but apparently there was a shot fired from that sedan into the silver car, and unfortunately, the child that was seated in the right rear seat was struck,” he said.

The boy died at a hospital. His name was not immediately released.

The freeway was shut down for hours as about a dozen investigators walked the lanes looking for evidence.

The CHP asked for assistance from any drivers who were on that section of freeway between 7:55 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., especially if their vehicles have dashboard cameras.

