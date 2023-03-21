Here's a look at trending news for today, March 21:

Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision

The trial over a 2016 skiing accident involving Gwyneth Paltrow began on Tuesday.

The actress and businesswoman was present in the Park City, Utah, courtroom as a jury was seated and opening statements began in the case. Terry Sanderson, 76, has accused Paltrow of crashing into him and causing him serious injuries while they were both skiing on a Utah mountain in February of 2016.

In the court documents originally filed by Sanderson and obtained by CNN in 2019, Sanderson stated that while skiing at Deer Valley Resort, Paltrow allegedly "skied out of control ... knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, and four broken ribs and other serious injuries."

Sanderson also claims Paltrow and her ski instructor skied away after the incident without getting him medical care.

Read more about it here:

Candida auris

Clinical cases of Candida auris, an emerging fungus considered an urgent threat, nearly doubled in 2021, according to new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There was also a tripling of the number of cases resistant to echinocandins, the first-line treatment for Candida auris infections.

The research, published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine, evaluated cases of Candida auris reported to the CDC from 2016 -- the year in which cases were first reported in the US -- to 2021.

The study authors found that clinical cases increased each year, rising from 53 in 2016 to 330 in 2018 and then skyrocketing from 476 in 2019 to 1,471 in 2021.

Get more info here:

Willis Reed

Willis Reed, who dramatically emerged from the locker room minutes before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals to spark the New York Knicks to their first championship and create one of sports’ most enduring examples of playing through pain, died Tuesday. He was 80.

Reed's death was announced by the National Basketball Retired Players Association, which confirmed it through his family. The cause was not released, but Reed had been in poor health recently and was unable to travel to New York when the Knicks honored the 50th anniversary of their 1973 NBA championship team during their game against New Orleans on Feb. 25.

The Knicks tweeted a photograph picturing Reed from behind walking onto the floor as his teammates were warming up for the 1970 finale, one of the most memorable moments in NBA and Madison Square Garden history.

Find out more about him here:

***

Get more of today's top news here:

Dodge Demon 170

Alvin Bragg

Shaquille O'Neal