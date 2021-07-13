Hahn, Thede, other nominees react to Emmy announcement

“I was able to drive home from work, hear about it and walk into a house with a cocktail and bowl of nuts and watch this beautiful sunset. I’m so out of body right now. This is a night I will never forget." — Kathryn Hahn said in a phone interview after being nominated for best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie for her role in “WandaVision.” She was in Greece leaving the set of the “Knives Out” sequel when she found out about her nomination.

“I said a little prayer last night. All I wanted was Mj Rodriguez to get a leading actress nomination and our show to be nominated for writing. Our writers work so hard. I thought that would be so nice. To see Mj get hers and for us to get five including best (Variety Sketch) series along with Issa (Rae) and Yvette (Nicole Brown) getting nominated and also our editors, it's just thrilling. All of these Black ladies get to put ‘Emmy nominated’ in front of their names now." — Robin Thede, creator and star of HBO's “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” said in a phone interview. The series received five nominations, including best Variety Sketch series. She was overjoyed over Rodriguez's nomination for best actress in “Pose.”