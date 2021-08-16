Haiti's troubled history may slow aid to earthquake victims

Skyler Badenoch, CEO of the Florida nonprofit Hope for Haiti, says the response has also been complicated because its staff has been directly affected by the disaster. The organization is now gearing up to distribute $60 million worth of first aid supplies and medical equipment to help those affected, he said.

Aid to Haiti has been probed for years and scrutiny intensified in 2015 when an investigation from ProPublica and NPR questioned where $500 million raised by the American Red Cross was spent.

The American Red Cross said in an emailed statement that it is not seeking donations for Haiti relief at this time, but will work with its partners - including the Haitian Red Cross and the Red Crescent - to respond to the earthquake. “We will provide support to help meet the needs of families impacted by the quake, as we have done in the past,” the statement said.