Half of US offers legal sports betting as NFL season begins

Jerry Arnold, a supervisor at the FanDuel sportsbook at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just outside New York City, said one trend is clear.

“A lot of people having a lot more money," he said. "They’re getting unemployment or stimulus checks and they want to double or triple their money. They say that all the time: ‘I just got a check and I’m going to make it double.’”

FanDuel is the official odds provider for The Associated Press.

More than 45 million Americans say they plan to bet on the NFL season this year, according to the American Gaming Association, the casino industry's national trade group. That's an increase of 36% from last year.

Sean Williams, who is from New London, Connecticut, but now lives in New Jersey, was at the Meadowlands recently to bet $1,000 on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl. He won a sports bet three years ago and has been coming back ever since.

“I came here and won a thousand, so I’m gonna keep flipping those tickets 'til I get a million," he said. "That’s my goal. Play with their money. Confidence! I came here to win.”

Mobile betting accounts for more than 80% of sports betting revenue, much of it occurring live as games are underway.