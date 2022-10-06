 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Halloween display with levitating 'Stranger Things' character to reopen after complaint

After a viral "Stranger Things" Halloween display in the Chicago suburbs was shut down due to a neighbor's complaint, the family behind it has been given the OK to reopen it this weekend.

After the homeowners opened the display to crowds, a neighbor became upset with all the traffic, so the display was shut down.

The display featured a floating Max Mayfield from the Netflix show "Stranger Things." Sporting red locks, blue jeans and retro jacket, a girl is suspended high above a driveway, facing a house’s garage. It’s scarily similar to a scene when Max (Sadie Sink) levitates while in the grip of an otherworldly evildoer.

Stranger Things

Max Mayfield of "Stranger Things" is trending again, thanks to a Chicago-area family's Halloween decorations going viral.

The family behind the spectacular decoration posted videos that went viral on TikTok.

@moviemaniacs Stranger Things is going to takeover Halloween. #strangerthings #strangerthings4 #strangerthingsedit #sadiesink #sadiesinkedit #strangerthingscast #strangerthingsedits #netflix #halloween #halloweendecor #halloweendiy ♬ original sound - Movie Maniacs

On Wednesday, the homeowners visited Joliet City Hall to make sure they weren't breaking any rules. Although the house is in Plainfield, Illinois, the city of Joliet provides services. Joliet city leaders gave their approval.

Joliet police were weighing their options on how to best patrol and keep traffic flowing.

