'Halloween' horror tropes we hate and scary movies that subvert expectations | Streamed & Screened podcast

A podcast about movies from Lee Enterprises

  Updated
  • 0

There's a new "Halloween" sequel out, "Halloween Kills," that wraps up the trilogy of Michael Myers movies directed by David Gordon Green ("Pineapple Express") and we figured we'd use that as the launching pad to talk about all the scary horror tropes that irk us to no end and recommend some examples of the genre, both new and old, that subvert expectations.

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City JournalJared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.

