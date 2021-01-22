Hand sanitizer is hurting more children's eyes, some severely, study finds. Here's how to protect your kid

"With the current widespread use of hand sanitizer in public places, it is not unexpected that young children would be drawn to these dispensers, many of which appear to be inadvertently designed to facilitate contact between the hand sanitizer and young eyes," said Dr. Kathryn Colby from the Grossman School of Medicine's department of ophthalmology at New York University in a commentary that accompanied the research. The study was published in the journal JAMA Opthamology on Thursday.

Hand sanitizer accounted for just 1.3% of all chemical eye exposure incidents in children in 2019, according to the French database. That number was 9.9% in 2020, and it said that most cases were mild.

The biggest risk to kids, the research also suggested, could come from dispensers installed in public places. In 2020, 63 cases of exposure occurred in a public place, while none was reported in 2019.

Many hand sanitizers have a high concentration of ethanol, which can kill cells in the cornea.