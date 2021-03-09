Happy campers: More overnight camps to reopen this summer

The situation is much improved from last summer, which was a devastating financial loss for the camping industry with more than 80% of overnight camps closed for the season. Overnight camps were estimated to lose $16 billion in revenue with more than $4.4 billion in lost wages and more than 900,000 lost jobs, Rosenberg said.

Most of the roughly 9,000 overnight camps weathered the storm thanks to federal aid including Paycheck Protection Program loans. But there are about 60 fewer camps than before the pandemic, the ACA said.

Despite all the worries last year, many parents served as pioneers in electing to continue the camp tradition.

In Texas, Megan Considine and her husband loaded up their son and daughter in an RV for the long trip to Maine. Her kids were out of shape after spending too much time indoors, and in front of screens.

“We thought that having our kids at summer camp in Maine was far safer than being at home. It was safer physically and mentally. They needed to get outside and to get exercise,” she said.

Jen Block, from Weston, Massachusetts, said it was a no-brainer in hindsight but that there was a great deal of trepidation last summer.