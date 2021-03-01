Harassment, bullying claims dog Cuomo, once a pandemic star

———

BULLYING

Among the critics of Cuomo's handling of nursing home deaths was state Assembly member Ron Kim, a Queens Democrat who said an uncle of his died in a nursing home and he wanted answers.

Kim told reporters that when Cuomo called him on Feb. 11 to complain about a quote he’d given to the New York Post, the conversation devolved into threats.

Kim said Cuomo berated him and threatened to “destroy” him if he didn’t get the newspaper to retract statements he had made faulting Cuomo.

Cuomo staff members denied that the governor had threatened to “destroy” Kim. His spokesperson, who was listening to the Feb. 11 call, called Kim a liar and said the governor was just trying to defend himself against a false accusation.

But critics of the governor's hard-charging style said Kim's accusation had the ring of truth.