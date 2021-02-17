Harassment cases revive worries of racism at Boston College

“Boston College does not see racism as an emergency. It does not see it as a threat to its student body,” Destin said. “The priority is protecting Boston College and the image it presents.” In 2017, two Black Lives Matters signs were defaced in a dorm, with the word “don’t” added so they read “Black Lives don’t Matter.” A year later, a student was barred from campus after officials said he scrawled racist graffiti in a residence hall.

Ellana Lawrence, a leader of the Black Student Forum campus group, said the administration has failed to acknowledge that racism is a problem at Boston College. Without stronger action — and transparency around discipline — it sends the message that racism is tolerated, she said. At the same time, it leaves Black students with “a feeling of not being welcomed, of being an outsider or excluded," she said.

Some students see a stark contrast between the school's response to the incidents and its attempts to crack down on violations of COVID-19 restrictions. Amid a recent uptick in infections, the college sent a tough message threatening punishment if students violated rules against gatherings. Students say the harassment cases drew a delayed and much milder response.