Harris heads to US-Mexico border; Chauvin's sentencing today; cows getting their revenge

Today is Friday, June 25, 2021.

Vice President Harris heads to the U.S.-Mexico border after criticism for her absence; Derek Chauvin will be sentenced today for the killing of George Floyd; and cows are getting loose in towns across the U.S.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Harris heads to border after facing criticism for absence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris faces perhaps the most politically challenging moment of her vice presidency Friday when she heads to the U.S. southern border as part of her role leading the Biden administration’s response to a steep increase in migration.

While in El Paso, Texas, she will tour a Customs and Border Patrol processing center, hold a conversation with advocates from faith-based organizations as well as shelter and legal service providers and deliver remarks.