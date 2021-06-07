 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harris targets trafficking, corruption on foreign trip; Meghan, Harry's baby girl; Simone wins No. 7
0 Comments
alert special report

Harris targets trafficking, corruption on foreign trip; Meghan, Harry's baby girl; Simone wins No. 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Flash flood risk shifts from Texas to Arkansas., where alerts have been issued through Wednesday. CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.

Today is Monday, June 7, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Vice President Kamala Harris is in Latin America to announce new measures to tackle trafficking and corruption; Meghan and Harry announce birth of Lilibet Diana; and Simone Biles won her seventh US gymnastics title.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Guatemala Harris Latin America

Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatemala's Minister of Foreign Affairs Pedro Brolo wave at her arrival ceremony in Guatemala City, Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Guatemalan Air Force Central Command. 

Harris targets corruption, immigration on Latin America trip

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — With Kamala Harris visiting Guatemala and Mexico on her first foreign trip as vice president, the Biden administration is expected to announce new measures to fight smuggling and trafficking, and hopes to announce additional anti-corruption efforts as well on Monday, a senior administration official said.

The official, who briefed reporters traveling with Harris on Sunday, spoke on condition of anonymity to preview announcements before they have been made public. No further details were provided.

Harris has been tasked by President Joe Biden with addressing the root causes of the spike in migration to the U.S.-Mexico border, and her aides say corruption will be a central focus of her meetings with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday and Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday.

***

Meghan and Harry

Security guards stand outside the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Santa Barbara, Calif. 

Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan may have stepped away from their royal duties — but family appeared to be top of mind in naming their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born Friday in California.

The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family,” Harry and Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wrote in a statement that accompanied the birth announcement Sunday.

***

US Championships Gymnastics

Simone Biles celebrates after competing in the vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. 

Seven for Simone; Biles claims another US Gymnastics title

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Simone Biles toned it down. A little anyway. And soared even higher.

The 24-year-old gymnastics superstar claimed her record seventh U.S. title Sunday night, delivering another stunning — and stunningly easy — performance that served little doubt the pressure surrounding her bid to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic championships in more than 50 years is only pushing her to even greater heights.

Shaking off a somewhat sloppy start Friday, at least by her impeccable standards, Biles put on a four-rotation showcase that highlighted why a GOAT emblem — a nod to her status as the Greatest Of All Time — has become a fixture on her competition leotard.

Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.

Top headlines this morning: June 7

+5
Harris targets corruption, immigration on Latin America trip
National Politics
AP

Harris targets corruption, immigration on Latin America trip

  • By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — With Kamala Harris visiting Guatemala and Mexico on her first foreign trip as vice president, the Biden administration is expected to announce new measures to fight smuggling and trafficking, and hopes to announce additional anti-corruption efforts as well on Monday, a senior administration official said.

+8
VP Harris' plane forced to return due to technical problem
National Politics
AP

VP Harris' plane forced to return due to technical problem

  • By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (AP) — A technical problem that involved “no immediate safety issue" forced Vice President Kamala Harris' plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico.

+11
Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana
National
AP

Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana

  • By LINDSEY BAHR and JONATHAN LANDRUM Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Prince Harry and Meghan may have stepped away from their royal duties — but family appeared to be top of mind in naming their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born Friday in California.

+11
Seven for Simone; Biles claims another US Gymnastics title
Sports

Seven for Simone; Biles claims another US Gymnastics title

  • By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Simone Biles toned it down. A little anyway. And soared even higher.

+14
Normandy commemorates D-Day with small crowds, but big heart
World
AP

Normandy commemorates D-Day with small crowds, but big heart

  • By SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — When the sun rises over Omaha Beach, revealing vast stretches of wet sand extending toward distant cliffs, one starts to grasp the immensity of the task faced by Allied soldiers on June 6, 1944, landing on the Nazi-occupied Normandy shore.

'Get used to me': Postmaster evokes Trump style in Biden era
National Politics

'Get used to me': Postmaster evokes Trump style in Biden era

  • By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Louis DeJoy is uninterested in the niceties of Washington. The wealthy longtime businessman with an outer borough New York a…

+2
Time ticking away, Democrats face wrenching test on agenda
National Politics
AP

Time ticking away, Democrats face wrenching test on agenda

  • By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bracing for political trouble, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned Democratic colleagues that June will “test our resolve” as senators return Monday to consider infrastructure, voting rights and other stalled-out priorities at a crucial moment in Congress.

High court asked to review men-only draft registration law
National Politics
AP

High court asked to review men-only draft registration law

  • By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is being asked to decide whether it's sex discrimination for the government to require only men to register for the draft when they turn 18.

+15
Officials: 2 trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing 38
World
AP

Officials: 2 trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing 38

  • By ASIM TANVEER AND MUNIR AHMED Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early on Monday, killing at least 38 passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and bodies from the wreckage.

Woman dies after fall at US national park; body recovered
National
AP

Woman dies after fall at US national park; body recovered

  • Updated
  • 0

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A 26-year-old woman has died after falling in a canyon at a U.S. national park in Utah, officials said.

+2
Oldest male chimpanzee in US dies at San Francisco zoo
National
AP

Oldest male chimpanzee in US dies at San Francisco zoo

  • Updated
  • 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The oldest male chimpanzee living in an accredited North American zoo died Saturday at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens. He was 63.

+7
Paul lasts the distance against Mayweather in exhibition
Sports

Paul lasts the distance against Mayweather in exhibition

  • Updated
  • 0

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Floyd Mayweather Jr. outclassed YouTube personality Logan Paul but couldn’t stop him inside the distance.

+17
Pulisic scores in extra time, US beats Mexico 3-2
Sports

Pulisic scores in extra time, US beats Mexico 3-2

  • Updated
  • 0

DENVER (AP) — Christian Pulisic lifted a trophy for the second time in eight days, this time his first for the United States.

+17
Yuka Saso wins US Women's Open on 3rd playoff hole
Sports

Yuka Saso wins US Women's Open on 3rd playoff hole

  • By JOSH DUBOW AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yuka Saso modeled her golf game after Rory McIlroy, spending hours watching videos of his swing before going to bed each …

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Germany Daily Life

People walk on the pier at the Baltic Sea in Scharbeutz, Germany, as the sun rises Monday, June 7, 2021.

***

ON THIS DATE

+12
Today in history: June 7

Today in history: June 7

The Battle of Midway ended in a decisive victory for American naval forces over Imperial Japan, marking a turning point in the Pacific War, an…

+8
Today in sports history: June 7

Today in sports history: June 7

In 2018, the Washington Capitals raise the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history after a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knigh…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: SUX Pride 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News