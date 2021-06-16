Has inflation peaked? The jury is still out

This jump above the Bank of England's 2% inflation target wasn't expected until later this year, according to its May monetary policy report.

"While [consumer price] inflation remains well below the 5% rate recorded in the US, there has so far been more 'reopening inflation' in the UK than we had expected," Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said in a research note.

This puts central banks in a difficult spot. Price pressures could be transitory, but there are still worries that inflation could be making a more permanent comeback after staying muted for decades. The Bloomberg Commodity Index remains just 1.9% below its recent peak.

In that context, the Federal Reserve — which makes its latest policy announcement on Wednesday — is expected to indicate that it's at least thinking about how to move away from the super-supportive policies it put in place during the pandemic, which have flooded the US economy with cash.

"Partly because of the recent surprisingly strong inflation, the Fed is likely to begin discussing an exit from its ultra-expansive monetary policy," Commerzbank's chief economist Jörg Krämer recently told clients.