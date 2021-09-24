Hastert's settlement with accuser to be finalized Monday

The man, who contends Hastert sexually abused him when he was a teenager and Hastert was a wrestling coach at Yorkville High School in the 1970s, has been referred to only as James Doe in court papers since the lawsuit was filed in 2016. However, Kendall County Judge Robert Pilmer ruled this month that his name could be made public at trial.

His attorney, Kristi Browne, has not said if that ruling entered in the decision to settle the case.

Hastert was one of the most powerful politicians in the nation and the longest-serving Republican House speaker in American history when he stepped down from office in 2007, but revelations about the hush money agreement were at the center of a case that led to criminal charges against him years later.

Hastert pleaded guilty to illegally concealing huge cash withdrawals from his bank and was sentenced to more than a year in prison in 2016. Prosecutors said Hastert sexually abused at least four male students decades ago but he could not be charged with sexual abuse because the statute of limitations had long since run out.

