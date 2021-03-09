Hate crime bill starts journey through S Carolina Statehouse

But supporters pointed out the bill doesn't add any new crimes. Instead, it would add up to five years in prison for someone convicted of a violent crime fueled by hate, three years for stalking or harassment and an extra year behind bars for vandalism.

Rep. Will Wheeler asked Prosser if his group was currently fighting against stalking laws, since the hate crime bill didn't change it.

“Have you all voiced any objections to that code section at any time in the last 10 or 20 years?” said Wheeler, D-Bishopville.

Prosser said they have not, but they worry a hate crime bill could stretch it to where someone offended by the singing of “Amazing Grace” at a vigil for victims of violence could end up on the wrong side of the law.

The five-member subcommittee has just one Black member, but more than a dozen African American legislators came to the meeting to listen to the testimony.