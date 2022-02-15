Hate crimes trial of Arbery's killers opens; Djokovic could skip more Slams; plus more top news

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Testimony to begin in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors were to begin calling witnesses Tuesday in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

On the trial's first day in the port city of Brunswick on Monday, prosecutors told the jury they have evidence that each of the defendants had a history of making racist comments. To win convictions on the hate crime charges, they must prove to the jury that Arbery was chased and fatally shot because he was Black.

In their opening statements, defense attorneys called their clients' use of racist slurs offensive and indefensible. But they insisted that their deadly pursuit of Arbery was motivated by an earnest, though erroneous, suspicion that the 25-year-old Black man had committed crimes — not by racial hostility.

Unvaccinated Djokovic could skip French Open, Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal's record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19.

And the No. 1-ranked tennis player is also still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a drama about his vaccination status that polarized opinion worldwide.

Speaking in an interview broadcast Tuesday by the BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he is still not vaccinated, and prepared to sacrifice titles to stay that way.

