Hawaii area can expect 2 to 5 storms during hurricane season

Last year only two tropical cyclones developed in the Central Pacific. None made direct landfall in Hawaii, but Hurricane Douglas swirled just offshore in July.

“Douglas threatened every county in the state of Hawaii and it looked like one of those exercises that we go through in the worst case scenario,” Hawaii Gov. David Ige said. “We were fortunate that the path changed and it did not have that impact, but we must be prepared for what the new hurricane season brings to us.”

In 2018, the massive and powerful Hurricane Lane made a last-minute turn and narrowly spared Oahu, Hawaii’s most populous island.

The last major hurricane to strike the state was Hurricane Iniki in 1992, which hit Kauai and caused extensive damage across the island.

Hurricane season in Hawaii lasts from June 1 until the end of November. August and September are historically active months for storms in the region.