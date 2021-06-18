Hawaii driver gets 30 years after truck kills 3, injures 4

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii judge sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for manslaughter and assault after his speeding pickup truck killed three people waiting to cross a street and injured four others.

Police say Alins Sumang, 29, was drunk and behind the wheel in 2019 when he struck a pedestrian island on Ala Moana Boulevard. Investigators found a half-empty bottle of liquor in his vehicle.

Sumang pleaded guilty in March. Travis Lau of Honolulu, Casimir Pokorny of Pennsylvania and Reino Ikeda of Japan are the three who lost their lives.

Prosecutors say Sumang may be eligible parole in less than seven years, but they will be asking the parole board to require that he serve the whole 30-year sentence, KHON reported.

Sumang read a letter of apology in court Thursday.

“I know I don’t deserve to ask for this, but please forgive me for my actions that day. And if it's not possible, just know that I’m truly sorry for every minute of that day. Not a day goes by that I wish I could trade places with them and turn back the hands of time,” Sumang said.