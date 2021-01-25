Hawaii GOP official resigns after posting pro-QAnon tweets

The Hawaii GOP Twitter account has a history of promoting the fringe element, including defending Ochs when he was a Republican candidate for state House last year, said Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, chairman of the state Democratic Party.

“These conspiracies should be immediately rejected, but apparently there’s an audience for them, and it’s disappointing that the Hawaii GOP would cater to that audience," Dos Santos-Tam said.

Boyette oversaw communications as one of four vice chairs for the Hawaii GOP in a state dominated by Democrats. He submitted his resignation Sunday, he said in an email Monday to The Associated Press. He did not respond to follow-up questions.

Hawaii Republican Party chairwoman Shirlene Ostrov took full responsibility for what she said were unauthorized tweets.

“Our party believes in free speech, but it is a responsibility that each of us must carry in order to maintain a good and just society. Promoting content for the purpose of shock value does not help us to build a more perfect union, nor does it help a divided nation heal,” she said in statement.

“Moving forward I will make sure the Hawaii GOP and its communications accurately reflect the values that we stand for as a country and as the Aloha State,” Ostrov said.