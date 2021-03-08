Hawaii lawmakers considering nation's highest income tax

“Hawaii leans heavily on the fact that it's Hawaii: people want to live in Hawaii, they want to vacation in Hawaii. You can get away with higher taxes because of that. It’s not unlimited, however. And some individuals and businesses will really struggle under rising taxes cutting very much into their margins,” he said.

Brad Nicolai, the president of JN Group, which has 26 automobile and motorcycle franchises across Hawaii, said companies were just emerging from the pandemic and slowly trying to bring back employees.

Labor is often the highest variable cost for Hawaii companies and some businesses will have to consider reducing their headcount if the tax hike goes into effect, he said.

“There’s only so much that can be passed on to customers in any business and the remaining will have to be absorbed by the business itself,” Nicolai said.

Businesses will pause investments and put on hold plans to hire more workers, he said. Nicolai wished lawmakers would consider these second-and third-order effects on the economy.

The plethora of tax increases included in the Senate bill made it an “all-in-one economic time bomb,” he said.

“It’s really frustrating, honestly, for business people,” Nicolai said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.