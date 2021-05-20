Hawaii News Now obtains video from police shooting of teen

He then moved behind the Honda as other officers yelled, “get on the ground" and “police.” The officer was directly behind the Honda when he fired 10 shots at the back of the driver’s seat and the Honda accelerated.

The video shows another officer approaching the Honda from the passenger side when the first officer fired. The second officer jumped back with his gun drawn then fell by the side of the moving Honda and fires several times as it takes off. The car then crashed through a fence into a canal.

Retired federal agent Tommy Aiu told Hawaii News Now that even if the Honda was not moving there was still a threat to officers.

“I believe more likely than not the imminent threat exists because of the fact that they just came from a serious crime, involving a home invasion. An armed home invasion and now we’re in a hot pursuit,” Aiu said. “Even though the vehicle stopped, the engine was running.”

The Honolulu prosecutor’s office is investigating the shooting, along with one on April 14 that killed a 29-year-old man from South Africa.

If the investigation concludes a shooting was justified, Prosecutor Steve Alm said he will release evidence in the case, including body camera footage, “with appropriate redactions to protect the privacy of the individuals involved.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KGMB-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0