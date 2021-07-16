Hawaii teenager recycles to help students reach college

In the beginning, Genshu Price recycled for his own sake — his father said it would be a good way to save money for his college tuition.

But then, he came up with grander idea: Why not recycle thousands of bottles and cans to help other students in Hawaii reach their college dream.

“That way, it would be able to help a lot more local families, help a lot more people throughout the generations,” Price said.

The 13-year-old from Oahu launched Bottles4College three years ago. The goal is to collect and recycle 2 to 4 million cans and bottles annually to fund college tuition for up to two students. Price said his project “gained traction” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“People saw this as a way to give an opportunity back to local families, especially since the pandemic has hit everyone so hard, especially the kids,” he said. At the same time, they would protect the environment and keep their island clean.

His mother, Maria Price, recalled how he began going around to beaches, Little League baseball games and parks, “just asking people if they’re done with their drinks,” to collect their bottles and cans, which he sorted with his parents' help.