Hawley, facing fallout, blames media, D.C. 'establishment'

Hawley, in the column, noted that Democrats objected after losing the 2000, 2004 and 2016 presidential elections and were “praised for standing up to democracy.”

“This time around, anyone who objected has been called an ‘insurrectionist,'" he wrote. “Sadly, much of the media and many members of the Washington establishment want to deceive Americans into thinking those who raised concerns incited violence, simply by voicing the concern. That’s false. And the allegation itself is corrosive and dangerous.”

Other than Trump himself, no politician has suffered the fallout as has Hawley. Multiple donors have pulled financial support. Meanwhile, the Trump-opposing Lincoln Project said it would take out full-page newspaper ads calling out his remaining donors.

Email messages seeking comment from Hawley’s office Wednesday have not been returned.