HBO revives 'In Treatment' with Uzo Aduba looking for truth

Over time, the immaculate-looking, straight-arrow of Dr. Brooke Taylor slowly deflates as viewers learn she is wounded by loss — but hiding it.

“She’s excellent at her job, but we’re seeing a little bit of the fissures of her not being at her best in terms of keeping out the outside and not bringing so much of it inside,” said Aduba, who recently won her third Emmy in FX’s “Mrs. America.”

An interesting dynamic develops in which even as she guides her patients to their truths, they also dig into hers. Did she grow up in privilege? What about her romantic life?

“Her patients see her, too. You know what I mean?” she said. “They may not see the whole of her, but there are aspects of her life that they are also able to see and are not inaccurate.”

Filming started in November, and each episode took two days of work. The tough schedule and subject were lightened somewhat by occasional socially distanced dance parties in front of the actors' trailers during lunch breaks.