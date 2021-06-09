He tried to get across the border legally to see his fiancee. He ended up in a cell instead

The Canadians took the handcuffs off once they put Ross in the cell, but he said they gave him no food or water. The cell contained only a metal bench and a toilet, he said.

He said that about 6 a.m. Thursday, after 12 hours in the cell, the Canadian officials sought to collect the fine, but Ross couldn't pay it because his credit card was nearly maxed out.

The Canadians then settled for $100, said Ross, who supplied The News with copies of both credit card slips and documents the Canadians gave him, impounding his car and advising him of his rights.

"They gave me back my car keys. They told me to go back to New York," Ross said. "They said if I ever come back without proper documentation, they're going to criminally charge me and ban me from entering Canada again."

Ross had been turned back at the Peace Bridge last September and at Lewiston-Queenston in January.

"My fiancee was saying she was feeling lonely, depressed and suicidal," Ross said in explaining why he tried to cross the border again last week to try to get to the Toronto home of Lee Goldman, 34.

A Canadian government website says that Ross could possibly have been admitted to Canada, but the decision is ultimately up to the border inspectors.