'Healing Garden dedicated on mass shooting's 2nd anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Officials in the border city of El Paso dedicated a garden Tuesday that is meant to bring healing two years after a gunman targeting Latinos opened fire at a Walmart, killing 23 people in an attack that stunned the U.S. and Mexico.

Much like the first anniversary of the shooting, many of the events honoring those slain were again limited by precautions for the coronavirus pandemic. The dedication of the healing garden — a space dedicated to quiet reflection among water and plants on a traffic island near the main entrance to a county park — was closed to all but invited guests, including victim's families and dignitaries. But it was livestreamed to the world.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, the county's top elected official, said the attack left the city forever changed.