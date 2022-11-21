 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hear from the man who's been on more than 70 hurricane hunting flights | Across the Sky podcast

  • Updated
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

We're in the final days of the 2022 tropical storm and hurricane season (it official ends on Nov. 30), so it seemed like an appropriate time for closure. 

Nick Underwood, an aerospace engineer and hurricane hunter at NOAA, the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, joined the hosts to talk about hurricane hunting, his experiences and his lifelong goal of becoming an astronaut. 

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

Episode preview

Get an inside look at this episode in the video below:

On this episode of the Across the Sky podcast, The Lee Weather Team sat down with NOAA Aerospace engineer and Hurricane hunter Nick Underwood.
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

