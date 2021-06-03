Hearing set to discuss unconditional release for Hinckley

But several conditions remain in place. For instance, Hinckley cannot possess a gun or contact Jodie Foster, the actress he was trying to impress when he shot and wounded Reagan in 1981.

Hinckley also cannot knowingly travel to areas where there is someone who is protected by the U.S. Secret Service.

Hinckley was 25 when he shot the 40th U.S. president outside a Washington hotel. The shooting also paralyzed press secretary James Brady and injured two others.

Hinckley was suffering from acute psychosis and was obsessed with Foster. When jurors found him not guilty by reason of insanity, they said he needed treatment, not a lifetime in confinement.

Last summer, a new risk assessment was conducted and found Hinckley to be at low risk for another psychotic episode. It also suggested “a low likelihood that he will reoffend with a violent crime over the short and long term.”

The assessment also quotes mental health professionals who indicated support for his unconditional release. Hinckley is quoted as saying that it would free him from driving to Washington for in-person meetings with the city’s Department of Behavioral Health.