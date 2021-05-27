Heart inflammation after virus is rare in Big Ten athletes

Most of those whose scans showed inflammation were men. Age and race data were not included.

The yearly incidence of sudden cardiac death in college athletes has been estimated at 1 in 50,000.

“Even a small number of events in a young and apparently healthy population has devastating consequences,’’ the study authors said.

Dr. Saurabh Rajpal, a cardiologist at Ohio State University and study co-author, said the composite results echo other studies including one at his university. But he noted that the new data found widespread variations in prevalence of affected athletes, from zero at one university to 7% at another.

Different imaging scanners and techniques may explain the variations, Rajpal said, adding that the results underscore a need to develop a standard protocol for heart testing in athletes.

Athletes who develop heart inflammation should be sidelined until symptoms disappear and imaging scans are normal, he said.

Those with COVID-19 want to know “how long until we can go back and start playing? We mostly just make up a number,’’ Rajpal said. “As we follow more patients, we will be able to come up with an answer.’’