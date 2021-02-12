Heart-shaped art brings love, hope to virus-ravaged hotspots

In Boston, Shriners Hospital Administrator Eileen Skinner was handing out cards with hearts with the word LOVE to more than 400 workers ahead of Valentine's Day.

“You have to be in a health care organization to understand the COVID fatigue,” Skinner said. “It's just encouraging to the staff that somebody is thinking of them.”

Verger, 72, grew up in New York but considers himself a New Englander. Living in Massachusetts, where he raised his family, he founded the Children’s Discovery Museum and Science Discovery Museum in New England, in the town of Acton, Massachusetts.

As a photographer, he's renowned for his stunning images of landscapes and lighthouses in New England. His best known photo is “Dawn of Peace," which depicts sea smoke greeting the sunrise on a subzero morning on Thompson Lake in Otisfield, Maine.

He merged his photography with colorful sea glass that he began collecting on the coast of California. He began arranging the sea glass into images reminiscent of a Monet or Renoir painting.

His first donations came about after a brush with a tornado in Missouri while photographing the dramatic storms in 2011. The storm chasers became the ones being chased by a massive tornado that left the town of Joplin, Missouri. More than 150 people were killed.