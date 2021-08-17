'Heartbreaking': Mississippi gets 2nd field hospital in days

“Instead of seeing women bury their parents, we’re seeing women bury their children,” he said on a visit Tuesday afternoon. "It’s a sad and heartbreaking thing.”

More than 392,300 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic in Mississippi, a state of about 3 million people. At least 7,880 have died since.

Dobbs likens the newest Mississippi surge to a “tsunami” and it has overwhelmed the state's hospital system. On July 27, some 726 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus. By Aug. 16 that figure stood at 1,623.

Patients were waiting in hallways and emergency rooms, with no beds and no staff to immediately tend to them.

Dobbs said the virus situation in Mississippi is the worst its ever been, but even the latest field hospital will have a big impact, saying it would bring care for those “who might not get care of otherwise."

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Tuesday that about 20,000 Mississippi students are currently quarantined for COVID-19 exposure — 4.5% of the public school population, according to the latest enrollment figures.