'Heartbroken' Florida town has ties to Haiti's quake zone

One of these churches is headed by pastor Jean Bilbalo Joint, who is also originally from Les Cayes. Joint said about 400 members of his church attend services in Haitian Creole and the majority are from southwest Haiti.

“It’s very sad this time,” he said. “People need a lot of help.”

Organizations in Miami's Little Haiti are also raising funds and asking for donations of camping gear. Some have also seen personal losses in the most recent earthquake.

Reginald Jean-Mary, a pastor of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church, said his cousin, who is also a pastor, was officiating a baptism in the Church of the Immaculate Conception in the town of Les Anglais when the earthquake hit and helped pull people from the rubble of the church. Since then, he has learned of other members of his church who have lost loved ones.

Jean-Mary said his homeland had not been able to fully recover from the 2010 earthquake and 2016's Hurricane Matthew. This earthquake struck just after a month after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

“It has been brutal blows. This is very difficult for the people, for the country," he said. "We are people of faith. We are people of hope. But I have to ask myself this question: Why?”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0