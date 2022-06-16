Heat wave keeps grip on much of US; 1/6 panel probes pressure put on Pence; US Open tees off today

Today is Thursday, June 16, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
Extremely hot temperatures remain across much of the East and South. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, June 16
At least 16 US cities set or tied records for their highest temperature for the date, with Macon, Georgia, hitting 103 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported.
Damaging floodwaters that tore through Yellowstone National Park menaced communities downstream where residents cleaned up from the mess and kept an eye on rising river levels. Residents of Montana’s largest city were asked to conserve water because it was down to a limited supply after a combination of heavy rain and rapidly melting mountain snow raised the Yellowstone River to historic levels that forced them to shut down Billings water treatment plant. City officials were optimistic the river would drop quickly enough for the plant to resume operations before tanks ran dry in the city of 110,000.
The Jan. 6 committee is plunging into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to salvage the 2020 election by pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electoral count — powers Pence didn't have. Thursday's hearing is expected to focus on how Trump latched onto a strategy from conservative law professor John Eastman to pressure Pence days before the vice president was to preside over the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Testimony is expected from the vice president’s counsel, Greg Jacob, and a retired federal judge, Michael Luttig, who called the plan “incorrect at every turn.”
Kevin Spacey's lawyer has told a London court that the actor denies allegations of sexual offenses. Spacey appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday to face charges of crimes against three men. He was granted unconditional bail until his next hearing on July 14. The former “House of Cards” star is accused of five charges over alleged incidents between 2005 and 2008. The 62-year-old actor ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015. The two-time Academy Award winner's career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s. Spacey denies the allegations.
COVID-19 shots for infants, toddlers and preschoolers in the U.S. have moved a step closer. An advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration gave a thumbs-up Wednesday to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for children under 5. It's the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus and many parents have been anxiously waiting to protect their little children. If the FDA authorizes the shots, there's one more review at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After all the regulatory hurdles are cleared, the shots should be available early next week at doctor’s offices, hospitals and pharmacies.
After five weeks of declining coronavirus deaths, the number of fatalities reported globally increased by 4% last week, according to the World Health Organization. In its weekly assessment of the pandemic issued on Thursday, the U.N. health agency said there were 8,700 COVID-19 deaths last week, with a 21% jump in the Americas and a 17% increase in the Western Pacific. WHO said coronavirus cases continued to fall, with about 3.2 million new cases reported last week, extending a decline in COVID-19 infections since a peak in January.
French President Emmanuel Macron says there are signs of war crimes in a Kyiv suburb after “massacres” by Russian forces. He spoke Thursday in the town of Irpin while on a visit with other European leaders to show support for Ukraine. He denounced the “barbarism” of the attacks that devastated the town, and praised the courage of residents of Irpin and other Kyiv region towns who held back Russians forces from attacking the capital. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania are visiting as a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia’s invasion. They are expected to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
A fisherman confessed to killing a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in Brazil’s remote Amazon and took police to a site where human remains were recovered, a federal investigator said, after a grim 10-day search for the missing pair. Authorities said Wednesday night that they expected to make more arrests soon in the case of freelance reporter Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira of Brazil, who disappeared June 5. A federal police investigator says the fisherman who had been the prime suspect confessed Tuesday night and detailed what happened to Phillips and Pereira. Investigator Eduardo Alexandre Fontes says Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira told officers he used a firearm to kill the pair and then led them deep into the forest to the spot where he buried them.
Vice President Kamala Harris is launching a task force dedicated to fighting online harassment and abuse. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy are scheduled to attend the launch announcement on Thursday. Also present will be Sloane Stephens, a Black U.S. tennis player who has faced a torrent of racist abuse after losing matches. Senior Biden administration officials say the task force is expected to issue recommendations in 180 days. The new effort comes as the United States reels from shooting massacres in Texas and New York that were predated by misogynist and racist commentary online.
A Los Angeles prosecutor says the killing of Nipsey Hussle was premeditated by a man charged with fatally shooting the Grammy Award-winning rapper outside his clothing store three years ago. Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told jurors during opening statements on Wednesday that Eric R. Holder had a brief conversation with Hussle that involved “snitching,” then returned minutes later and shot the rapper, who died at age 33. Holder's defense attorney has said the shooting was not premeditated and Holder did not commit first-degree murder as charged. If convicted, Holder could get life in prison.
The 2022 U.S. Open most certainly has not been supersized. Some might say its length — a modest 7,254 yards — is more reasonable. Nobody will argue that some holes on the classic layout at The Country Club are downright short. The USGA brought its top-line event back to an old-school course built on a small piece of property. It's the sort of layout that is becoming more obsolete in big-time golf. It has a drivable par-4, a very reachable par 5, and will also feature a par-3 that could play less than 100 yards. After a week of handwringing about the future of the sport and the defections to the breakaway LIV Tour, the actual golf starts Thursday on a course that will remind some of the old days.
Andre Burakovsky scored 1:23 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche opened the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-3 victory over the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night. Burakovsky ended it after the Avalanche failed to score on a power play that began late in regulation when three-time champ Patrick Maroon put the puck over the glass. Burakovsky is one of only two Avalanche players who have won the Cup. The game likely wouldn’t have even reached OT if not for big penalty kills by the Avalanche, who were 3 for 3 against Tampa Bay’s potent power play. The final kill featured a crucial save by goaltender Darcy Kuemper and a series of clears by Norris Trophy finalist defenseman Cale Makar.
***
MORNING LISTEN: STREAMED & SCREENED PODCAST
As predicted last week, "Jurassic World: Dominion" did gangbusters at the box office but failed to wow critics, our own Bruce Miller especially.
The summer blockbuster season continues to heat up though, with Toy Story prequel "Lightyear." And "Top Gun: Maverick" looks to maintain a steady cruising altitude and (we predict) might even reclaim the top spot from the dinosaurs in short order.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
China launched its most ambitious space mission to date, carrying its first female astronaut, Liu Yang, and two male colleagues on a 13-day mi…
In 1968, Lee Trevino becomes the first golfer to play all four rounds of the U.S. Open under par as he beats Jack Nicklaus by four strokes. Se…
***