Heated debate before US Catholic bishops vote on Communion

Gregory was among the dozens of bishops joining in Thursday’s debate, urging colleagues to defeat the measure and allow more time for candid, in-person dialogue before moving ahead.

“The choice before us at this moment is either we pursue a path of strengthening unity among ourselves or settle for creating a document that will not bring unity but may very well further damage it,” Gregory said.

The chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, disagreed that the bishops were being too hasty and said Biden had forced their hand.

“It’s not the bishops who have brought us to this point — it's some of our public officials,” he said. “This is a Catholic president doing the most aggressive things we’ve ever seen on life at its most innocent.

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, one of the most outspoken advocates of a USCCB rebuke to Biden, said the bishops’ credibility is already questioned by many Catholics and would erode further if they did not move forward with the document.