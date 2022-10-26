Heated exchanges in Fetterman, Oz debate; school gunman had AR-15, 600 rounds; and more morning headlines

A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her in 2013 has testified that for years she was filled with feelings of guilt and disgust. The woman, a model and actor living and working in Rome who was in Los Angeles at the time for a film festival, says she blamed herself for letting Weinstein into her hotel room. The woman was the first of Weinstein's accusers to take the stand Tuesday at his trial. Weinstein's attorneys say the interaction never happened, and point out that no evidence other than the woman's testimony places him at her hotel.