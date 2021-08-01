Heavy equipment, dredge rebuild Louisiana barrier island

The U.S. government evicted Lafitte and his crew to build Fort Livingston, one of a chain of coastal forts created after the War of 1812. Fort Livingston was never completed and is now a ruin on West Grand Terre.

It wasn't the island's last eviction — in 1999, state and federal crews removed about 20 feral goats and 70 feral cattle as part of work to rebuild the eastern half of West Grand Terre.

The island it stands on is getting 2.5 million cubic yards (1.9 million cubic meters) of sand — nearly enough to fill the Empire State Building twice.

The island’s outline won’t change greatly, because much of the sand will go on top of it. That will raise an island that averages 1 foot above sea level, with a maximum of 4 feet, to as much as 8 feet above sea level, said Brett Borne, project engineer for Coastal Engineering Consultants, Inc.

It's being armored with a mile of huge rocks, starting at the end of similar construction added in the early 2000s as part of work to preserve what remains of Fort Livingston.

“A corner of the fort actually protruded into the water” before that earlier project, Grandy said.