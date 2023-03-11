Today is Saturday, March 11, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Saturday, March 11
U.K. military officials say Russian forces have advanced in the eastern city of Bakhmut, a key target of Moscow's grinding offensive that has brought staggering casualties, but they risk further harsh losses if they push ahead. The defense ministry said that Ukraine's destruction of key bridges and its ability to fire from fortified buildings in western Bakhmut has made the city center “a killing zone.” Elsewhere in Ukraine, repair work continued following a massive Russian missile and drone strike early Thursday that killed six people and left hundreds of thousands without power.
More than six years after Donald Trump's lawyer paid off a porn star, New York prosecutors appear to be close to deciding whether the former president should face charges in connection with that payoff. Thursday’s news that the Manhattan district attorney had invited Trump to testify before a grand jury next week suggested prosecutors were serious about bringing charges in a probe that looked like yesterday’s news just a few months ago. Trump has denied wrongdoing or any affairs and blasted the probe as a “continuation of the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time."
What might it take to get President Joe Biden and Congress to reach a deal on raising the debt limit? According to several economists and a former White House official, the financial markets might need to crash before lawmakers are forced to act. Every other time before, Congress has found agreement on the debt ceiling. The question now, in a period of ever-increasing political polarization, is whether today is different. Republicans and Democrats have been dancing around each other about the need to raise the government’s legal borrowing authority. That maneuvering could last for several more months until the last possible moment, when the federal government would hit a currently unknown “X-date” and be unable to pay its bills.
China has named Li Qiang, a close confidant of top leader Xi Jinping, as the country’s next premier nominally in charge of the world's second-largest economy. Li was nominated by Xi and appointed to the position at Saturday morning's session of the National People's Congress, China's ceremonial parliament. Li is best known for having enforced a brutal “zero-COVID” lockdown on Shanghai last spring as party boss of the Chinese financial hub, proving his loyalty to Xi in the face of complaints from residents over their lack of access to food, medical care and basic services. The premier's authority has been steadily eroding as Xi shifts more power to bodies directly under the ruling Communist Party.
Documents from a defamation lawsuit against Fox News illustrate the pressures its journalists faced in the weeks after the 2020 presidential election. The network was on a collision course between giving its conservative audience what it wanted and reporting uncomfortable truths about then-President Donald Trump and his false fraud claims. In one extraordinary text conversation, Fox stars Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham express their disdain for their journalistic colleagues. As details emerge about how Fox tried to navigate the pressures, one Fox journalist says the network has yet to discuss the revelations from the lawsuit with its employees.
Three former organizers of Hong Kong’s annual vigil in remembrance of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown have been jailed 4 1/2 months for failing to provide authorities with information on the group under a national security law. The three were arrested during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement and found guilty last week. In 2021, police asked for details about the group's operations and accused it of being a foreign agent. But the group refused to cooperate, arguing the police did not have a right to ask for information because it was not a foreign agent. On Saturday, one of the activists, Chow Hang-tung, said the sentencing was about punishing people for defending the truth.
Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is scheduled to testify Monday before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush-money payments made on the former president’s behalf. That's according to two people familiar with the matter. They were not authorized to speak publicly about grand jury proceedings and did so on condition of anonymity. Cohen is a key witness in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation and his testimony is coming at a critical time, as prosecutors close in on a decision on whether to seek charges against Trump. Prosecutors sometimes save their most important witnesses until the end stages of a grand jury investigation.
The campus of a liberal arts college in Maine was put on lockdown early Saturday after a shot was fired in a student housing complex during what one student called a massive annual party. Colby College says no students were hurt during an altercation that involved a firearm being discharged at the Alfond Senior Apartments on the campus in Waterville, Maine. The school says no Colby students were injured and the suspect was not affiliated with the college. The school says police did not perceive any imminent danger but the college asked students to stay in place throughout the night out of an abundance of caution.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
Today in sports history: March 11
1947: St. John's Harry Boykoff sets MSG scoring record with 54 points
1991: Steffi Graf’s streak of 186 weeks ranked as No. 1 women’s tennis player ends
2009: Marquette holds St. John's to tourney-record 10 points in first half, wins by 29
2009: Mike Singletary leads Texas Tech to biggest rally in Big 12 tournament history
2012: Vanderbilt rallies to beat No. 1 Kentucky, snapping Wildcats' 24-game winning streak
2017: Jayson Tatum lifts Duke to ACC Tournament title with 4th win in 4 days
***