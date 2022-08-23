Heavy rain across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area is causing streets to flood and submerging vehicles as officials warn motorists to stay off the roads. The National Weather Service says over 9 inches of rain fell at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport over 24 hours ending at noon Monday. At least one fatality has been blamed on the downpour as emergency officials say they've responded to dozens of locations with high water on the roads.

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to prevent the FBI from continuing to review documents recovered from his Florida estate until a neutral special master can be appointed. The attorneys asserted Monday in a court filing, their first since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago two weeks ago, that the sets of documents taken from the residence were “presumptively” covered by executive privilege.

Most U.S. adults think gun violence is increasing nationwide and want to see gun laws made stricter. That's according to a new poll that finds broad public support for a variety of gun restrictions. The poll comes from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll found 71% of Americans say gun laws should be stricter, including about half of Republicans and a majority of those in gun-owning households.

On Tuesday’s Ukrainian Flag Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed defiance rather than worry when he raised the flag at a memorial. “The blue and yellow flag of Ukraine will again fly where it rightfully should be. In all temporarily occupied cities and villages of Ukraine,” he said, including the Crimea peninsula which has been annexed by Russia since 2014.

About 3,000 white-collar workers at Ford Motor Co. will lose their jobs as the company cuts costs to help make the long transition from internal combustion vehicles to those powered by batteries.

Florida governor and Republican powerhouse Ron DeSantis will learn the identity of his general election opponent after Tuesday's primary voting. Florida Democrats are deciding a fiercely fought contest between congressman and former governor Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Political violence, autocracy and other threats to democracy | Utterly Moderate Podcast What is the current threat of political violence and is the country sliding toward autocracy? Those topics and more on this week's Utterly Moderate Podcast.

In New York, congressional primaries include a race between two powerful Democratic committee chairs, Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, and other incumbents fending off challenges from the left.

The movie theater industry is navigating a tenuous recovery after the pandemic shut theaters worldwide. Box-office revenue has rebounded this summer, but it's still running nearly 20% below pre-pandemic levels.

In sports, the Yankees got on track, Tom Brady returned to the Bucs, Baker Mayfield was named the starter for Carolina and Alabama stars led the AP Preseason All-America team.

Authorities believe a body found in a Northern California reservoir is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground two weeks ago. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon has told a press conference Monday that the body has not been identified but it is believed to be Rodni.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is leaving the federal government in December. Fauci became a household name — and the subject of partisan attacks — during the COVID-19 pandemic. He's served the government for more than five decades.

Problems with wireless emergency weather alerts | Across the Sky podcast The weather alerts you get on your phone might be missing the mark. Learn why on the Across the Sky podcast.

A federal judge has acknowledged that redactions to an FBI affidavit spelling out the basis for the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate might be so extensive as to make the document “meaningless” if released to the public. But he said Monday that he continued to believe it should not remain sealed in its entirety because of the public interest in the ongoing criminal investigation.

The son of a former Alaska lawmaker faces charges of manslaughter and evidence tampering in the death of his father, former state Rep. Dean Westlake. That's according to charging documents filed by the state Department of Law.

Rapper Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence. The plea in Central Islip federal court occurred Monday.

A South Dakota ethics board has found enough information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license to potentially take action against the Republican governor.

Election officials say a decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in Kansas has been confirmed with a partial hand recount. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted votes at the request of two activists who questioned the conduct of the election without providing evidence of problems.

Traditional Indigenous foods — like wild rice, bison, fresh vegetables and fruit in the Midwest — are often inaccessible for Native families with low incomes in urban areas, and the recent inflation spike has propelled these foods even further out of reach.

The Sports Bra in Portland, Oregon, is providing a place to gather and watch women's sporting events. The sports bar only shows women's events and it has been so popular that the concept is expanding to Seattle.