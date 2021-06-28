'He'd like to murder me,' estranged Durst brother testifies

Durst said the last time he spoke with his brother was in 1999 and he had last seen him in Texas at a nephew’s wedding in 2001.

About two weeks after the wedding, Robert Durst fatally shot neighbor Morris Black in Galveston, where he had gone to hide out from New York authorities after they reopened the investigation into Kathie Durst’s disappearance.

Robert Durst was acquitted of murder after testifying that he killed Black in self-defense. He served jail time for chopping up Black's body and tossing it out to sea and for jumping bail.

While he was on the lam in that case, he showed up outside his brother’s Westchester home, Douglas Durst said he learned.

Robert Durst was later recorded in a jail phone call “in essence plotting to kill his brother, Douglas,” Lewin said in arguing that jurors should hear about him showing up at his brother's home.

“He has compared the way he feels about Douglas to the way he felt about Kathie,” Lewin said. “Our argument and position is that is what he did, he killed her.”

Robert Durst twice showed up outside his brother's house in 2008, including once when he was wearing a ski mask and fled after a security guard drew his weapon, Lewin said.