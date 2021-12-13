Helena-area hay donated to Montana ranchers hit by fire

Three semi-trucks hauling a combined load of about 70 tons of hay left Helena Sunday to help an area of central Montana devastated by a fire that roared through town and destroyed nearby ranches and farms.

For the folks hauling the hay and organizing the cow chow convoy to Denton, there was really no other choice.

“Ranching is a different culture,” said Jim Dusenberry, a rancher who owns J&D Truck Repair and Towing, adding he had a good field of hay this year “and I’d just as soon share it.”

The group of good Samaritans included Dusenberry Casey Fitzsimmons, John Novotny, Andrew Gould and Joe and Julie Dooling.

Joe Dooling said he was called by Fitzsimmons shortly after the West Wind fire burned 10,644 acres in an around Denton, destroying ranches and hay supplies, and was told “We have to do something for these guys.”

"If you throw in a drought on top of a wildfire it's a one-two sucker punch," Dooling said, adding a cow eats 30 pounds a day, either from the winter pasture or hay.

He said if both are burned you have to fill that hole and it would be six months until there was green grass.

Dooling said if he had lost his haystacks, fences and barn “I’d have trouble lifting my head off the bed.”

He said hay sells for about $325 a ton, and the supply driven up to Denton was worth about $22,750. He said some folks donated money for fuel to truck the hay to Denton.

The West Wind fire, which started in late November, destroyed 25 homes, 18 secondary structures and six commercial buildings in its path. Among the structures destroyed were four grain elevators that were more than 100 years old. The blaze was 100% contained Dec. 5, officials said.

Dooling and Dusenberry met early Sunday at Smith’s Place in East Helena for a breakfast, courtesy of the restaurant, as a bit of a blustery wind blew down Main Street.

“These guys are doing a great deed for a community up north," Joe Wieck, manager of Smith’s said, adding the trip to the town 180 miles away should go fine. “They’re going to have the wind at their backs.”

Dusenberry said the offer to help someone in need is not unusual among ranchers.

Dooling and Dusenberry said they hoped their donation would inspire others to give as well.

“It’s just kind of the Montana way,” Dooling said. “We’re just helping out.”

To make a donation to help people in Denton, go to 406gives.com.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

