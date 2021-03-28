Helicopter crash in Alaska backcountry ski trip kills 5

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A contracted helicopter carrying guides and guests from a lodge on a heli-skiing trip in Alaska's backcounty crashed, killing five people and leaving one in serious but stable condition, authorities said.

On board the flight were three guests and two guides from Tordillo Mountain Lodge, said Mary Ann Pruitt, a spokesperson for the lodge. The sixth person on the flight was a pilot from Soloy Helicopters, a Wasilla-based company that is contracted by the lodge to provide transportation, Pruitt said.

“This news is devastating to our staff, the community in which we operate and the families of the deceased," a statement released by the lodge said.

The Eurocopter AS50 crashed under unknown circumstances about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Anchorage at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday. Authorities said the crash site was near Knik Glacier.

The lodge is located about 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage, on Judd Lake. The company website bills itself as the longest operating heli-skiing lodge in Alaska, promising deep powder, pristine runs on some of the best mountain terrain in the world. “An unparalleled alpine adventure is only a helicopter ride away,” the website says. Packages start at $15,000 per person.