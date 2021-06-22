Help wanted: Labor crisis plagues US restaurant industry

But in the state’s battered restaurant industry, the return toward normalcy is being slowed by the struggle to find an adequate number of cooks, bartenders, food servers and kitchen staff. Since May 2020, restaurants and hotels have added 420,400 jobs — the most of any sector — but the industry remains about 450,000 jobs below its pre-pandemic level.

In Los Angeles, Caroline Styne, owner and wine director at The Lucques Group, has turned away dozens of customers because she didn't have the staff to serve them, leaving seats empty.

“If you can’t fill your seats ... multiple times per evening, the financial structure of the restaurant doesn’t work,” Styne said.

“Hiring is a nightmare,” she added. “I’ve never been in a situation like this.”

The sector is notoriously volatile and restaurant employees can be a transient lot — students who drop in-and-out of shifts as time allows, aspiring actors and musicians looking to supplement their income, kitchen staffers who move on for bigger paydays elsewhere. The hours can be long, benefits scarce and the pay low, sometimes reliant on tips.

Styne, Villanueva and other industry experts see a web of factors conspiring to create the scarcity of job applicants.